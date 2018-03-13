Man sentenced to five years in shooting death of Newport Schools employee

A man charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a Newport Schools employee was sentenced to five years in prison.

Officers found Kelly Cocagne, 38, shot in the torso after responding to her home in the 1800 block of Holman Avenue in August 2017. Cocagne was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Marquil Brooks tuned himself into authorities in September 2017.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said the shooting was not intentional but resulted from Brooks playing with a loaded firearm after having smoked marijuana.

"Gun ownership comes with a legal responsibility to handle guns safely," said Sanders. "Mr. Brooks admitted to pulling the trigger while joking around but said he never meant to shoot Ms. Cocagne, apparently not realizing or not remembering the gun was loaded."

Sanders said Cocagne's son was present in the home and confirmed Brooks' claim that there was no argument or dispute that precipitated the shooting.

"It is definitely a tragic case," he said. "It is tragic a young mother lost her life and it is sad a young man who loved her is going to prison for killing her, but there must be accountability."

