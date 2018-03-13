Woman, boyfriend charged in death of woman's daughter, 4

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say the mother of a 4-year-old girl who died of a stroke from head injuries and the mother's boyfriend have been charged with aggravated murder in the child's death.
Twenty-three-year-old Sierra Day and 26-year-old Deonte Lewis were charged Tuesday in Euclid (YOO'-klihd) in the death of Aniya Day-Garrett. A judge set their bonds at $1 million each.
It couldn't immediately be determined whether they have attorneys.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office says Aniya died Sunday at a hospital of a stroke caused by blunt impacts to her head and also was malnourished.
Police said paramedics were called to an apartment complex Sunday on a report of a child with burn marks who was unresponsive. Fire officials said there was no fire at the complex.
