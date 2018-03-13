City Manager Harry Black agrees to resign

After a week of controversy, City Manager Harry Black and Mayor John Cranley have "reached an agreement in principle" for Black to exit city service, the mayor announced Tuesday.

The agreement will require approval from city council in a vote expected to take place on Monday, March 19.

Last week, the mayor asked the city manager, who he hired four years ago, to voluntarily leave after Black forced out the second highest-ranking official at the Cincinnati Police Department without consulting or informing him, City Council or the public.

“Over the last 3.5 years it has been my pleasure to work collaboratively with Mr. Black in our efforts to stabilize the City’s finances;—including the passage of three structurally balanced budgets and an upgraded credit rating—improve our ability to deliver basics services through the Office of Performance and Data Analytics; and get our roads back to good through infrastructure investments," Cranley said. "Assuming Council approves, I wish Mr. Black the best of luck in his future endeavors and I thank him for his service to the City of Cincinnati.”

The specifics of Black's departure agreement have not been revealed.

The city manager's annual salary is $261,283.56. Earlier, a source at city hall told FOX19 NOW that Cranley offered Black a two-year severance agreement.

Black has not commented on his employment. On Tuesday, he declined questions from reporters outside a city hall elevator.

