Lawsuit: Black nixed analyst's promotion after wife's critical exit memo

When Elizabeth Christenson quit her city job last month, she wrote an exit memo critical of City Manager Harry Black's behavior and said Black's mismanagement of the 911 center is so poor that it "poses a threat" to public safety.

She was hesitant to be so frank. Her husband, Blake, still worked for the city. But ultimately, she believed "people in leadership needed to know."

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, on Tuesday, Cincinnati Organized and Dedicated Employees, which represents the Christensons, filed a federal lawsuit charging that after Black learned of the memo, he halted a promotion for Blake Christenson that was already in motion and set for final approval within days.

The lawsuit alleges First Amendment retaliation.

It's the fifth allegation of retaliation against Black filed in the last six months. And it comes as Mayor John Cranley has asked Black to resign amid accusations of racism in the police department, a police overtime audit that outlines budget-busting problems and Black's ousting of Assistant Police Chief Dave Bailey.

In a three-month span last year, four city employees filed federal lawsuits accusing the city and Black, along with some other department heads, of retaliating after they made allegations of wrongdoing in the city. While it's not unusual to see lawsuits against the city, the city manager is not typically named. The cases, all relatively new, are pending. City lawyers have denied the allegations in court documents.

Christenson submitted her resignation Feb. 1, with the exit memo attached. In it, she describes a December 2016 meeting in which Black "angrily lashed out" at her when she raised concerns about operations at the 911 center, then allegedly threatened the jobs of people working on the project. Later, when talking to Black, she said another "horribly uncomfortable" moment unfolded when Black asked if he could give her a hug, which she said she agreed to because she didn't know what else to say.

"Because Mr. Black had threatened my job and the jobs of others, I was deeply afraid of what could happen if I said anything officially," Christenson wrote in the memo to explain why 16 months passed without her saying anything.

Black, in a statement following the release of the memo, saying, "If I made her feel disrespected, I sincerely apologize as this was in no way the intent."

Christenson told The Enquirer the decision to leave was difficult because she loved working in public safety, and writing the memo was even more difficult.

"I wanted to make sure I was thoughtful, but what it came down to is since that December day when Harry yelled at me, is that Mr. Black empowered anyone to bully people," she said. "I witnessed bullying. I experienced bullying. And it was always brushed aside. I felt like people in leadership needed to know."

Black didn't know about the memo immediately, and when he found out about it, he was angry, the lawsuit alleges.

Blake Christenson, who is a senior crime analyst, had been told his job would be reclassified, essentially giving him a promotion. The matter was set for approval at the March 1 meeting of the Civil Service Commission, the lawsuit said.

But the promotion never made the agenda.

The lawsuit, quoting an email exchange between two police supervisors, says Black axed the idea.

On March 7, Police Division Manager Amity Bishop emailed Assistant Police Chief Teresa Theetge wrote, "... this came down directly from the city manager."

"This is part of a pattern and practice of unlawful and unconstitutional retaliation and intimidation of the city employees," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit seeks back pay and benefits for Blake Christenson and compensatory damages for both.