Construction ordered halted on natural gas pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A company building a 713-mile-long natural gas pipeline has been ordered to halt construction after West Virginia inspectors cited 14 violations.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the offenses include leaving trash and construction debris partially buried on site, improperly installing perimeter control and failing to inspect or clean public and private roads around the construction site.

The Rover Pipeline, owned by Energy Transfer Partners, would transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from processing plants in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Rover Pipeline and Energy Transfer Partners spokeswoman Alexis Daniel says they are working with federal and state officials to resolve concerns.

The cease-and-desist order was sent March 5 from Scott Mandirola, director of the West Virginia Division of Water and Waste Management.

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.