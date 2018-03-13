Mayor says deal for city manager to leave; manager disagrees

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati's mayor says the city manager has agreed to leave his job, while the city manager says no deal has been reached.

Mayor John Cranley said in a statement Tuesday he and City Manager Harry Black reached an "agreement in principle," for Black to leave. Cranley says he expects final details by March 19. A deal requires City Council approval.

Black said in a statement Tuesday night that he is still having discussions with Cranley and hasn't made a decision.

Previous reports have said Cranley was seeking Black's resignation.

Black has complained "rogue elements" in the police department were trying to undermine him and the police chief. An assistant police chief was forced to retire early but will receive some $400,000 in pay and benefits.

Black was hired in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.