Bill would let regulators set price for excess solar power

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill moving through the Kentucky legislature would let state regulators decide how much money people with solar panels on their homes would be paid for the extra energy they generate.
A House committee approved an amended version of House Bill 227 on Tuesday.
People with solar panels on their home generate their own power. When they don't generate enough, they buy from the utility. When they generate too much, they sell the extra power to the utility. Right now, the utility has to buy the power back at the same price it sold it.
House Bill 227 would let the Public Service Commission decide how much money the utility companies have to pay for the excess power. The bill attempts to exempt all current solar customers for 25 years.
