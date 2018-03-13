Cincinnati police aware of human trafficking message 'making the rounds'

Cincinnati police say they are aware of a human trafficking-related Facebook message that is making the rounds. (File photo)

Cincinnati police say they are aware of a human trafficking-related Facebook message that is making the rounds.

They have made several attempts to contact the person and organization publishing the message, which they describe as a public service announcement indicating there are several ongoing trafficking hazards in the Tri-State.

"There have been no police reports made in the City of Cincinnati that can be attributed to any of the statements," a Cincinnati police Facebook post reads.

You can read the full post below:

HUMAN TRAFFICKING EXISTS! The Cincinnati Police Department is aware of a Facebook message making the rounds as a PSA [public service announcement] indicating there are several ongoing Human Trafficking hazards in the Tri-State area. The Cincinnati Police Department has made several attempts to contact the person and organization publishing this message and have not heard back from them. There have been no police reports made in the City of Cincinnati that can be attributed to any of the statements of human trafficking made in the Facebook post. The Department has a team of investigators and outreach officers who work fulltime on human trafficking issues. All members of the Department have had extensive training on identification of and resources to combat Human Trafficking. The Cincinnati Police Department works closely with these and other organizations to address the serious issue of Human Trafficking. The Polaris Project - polarisproject.org

The Salvation Army - salvationarmyusa.org/usn/fight-human-trafficking Anyone observing Human Trafficking is urged to call 911. HUMAN TRAFFICKING EXISTS!

