Woman accused of forging $92K in checks, financially victimizing person with learning disability

A Clermont County grand jury has indicted a 46-year-old woman accused of victimizing a person by forging $92,000 worth of checks.

Denise Seitz, 46, was indicted for theft involving a person in a protected class. Seitz worked for Angles4Life in Anderson Township. They do home care for people with disabilities.

Seitz financially victimized a person between October 2017 and January 2018, deputies say, by forging $92,000 worth of checks. The victim has learning disabilities.

Shellie White Fisher, the owner of Angels4Life, says Seitz was terminated immediately when she found out.

“Blown away. I was blown away. I didn't believe it,” she said.

The discovery was made by employees of Fifth Third Bank. Clermont County deputies arrested Seitz for what’s called check kiting. A dictionary defines it this way: check kiting is a form of check fraud involving taking advantage of the float to make use of non-existent funds in a checking or other bank account. Instead of being used as a negotiable instrument, checks are misused as a form of unauthorized credit. A person opens checking accounts at Bank A and Bank B. Initially, they deposit $500 in Bank A and $0 in Bank B. Then writes a $10,000 check on their account at Bank A and deposits it in Bank B. Unaware that they have insufficient funds in the account at Bank A, Bank B immediately gives them credit on their account. During the three business days it takes Bank B to clear the check on account at Bank A, the suspect writes a $10,000 check on account at Bank B and deposits it in Bank A to cover the first $10,000 check. Bank A immediately gives them credit on their account, and Bank B clears the first $10,000 check.

In simple terms, its writing checks between banks where the money doesn't really exist -- but the bank thinks it’s real and gives credit.

Seitz is to appear in court March 21. FOX19 NOW reached out to her for comment and she declined.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.