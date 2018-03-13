Walmart expanding online grocery service

Walmart announced Wednesday that it will expand its online grocery delivery service. (Source: Walmart/Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd.)

(RNN) – Walmart will soon go head-to-head with online retailers like Amazon in a nationwide expansion of its grocery delivery option.

The supermarket chain announced Wednesday it will expand its online grocery delivery service to more than 40 percent of U.S. households by the end of 2018.

The service is now available in six markets: Dallas, Denver, Orlando, FL, Phoenix, San Jose, CA, and Tampa, FL.

Walmart plans to expand to a total of 100 metro markets across the country within a year, according to a statement from the company.

“We’re saving customers time by leveraging new technology, and connecting all the parts of our business into a single seamless shopping experience: great stores, easy pickup, fast delivery, and apps and websites that are simple to use,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO of Walmart U.S, in the statement.

Customers living in available locations can order deliveries online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the Walmart Grocery app.

The delivery fee is $9.95, and the minimum order is $30.

New customers can get their first order delivered for free with the promotional code “FRESHCAR.”

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.