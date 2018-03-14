'Enough is enough': US students walk out over gun violence

The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.Full Story >
An arraignment hearing is set for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, whose attorneys say he will plead guilty to all charges if the death penalty is not pursued.Full Story >
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.Full Story >
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.Full Story >
The art was created as part of the "Parkland 17" gallery honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, FL.Full Story >
In the wake of the Parkland, FL, school shooting, retailers are re-evaluating their gun sales policies, doing what politicians have so far been reluctant to do.Full Story >
Authorities say a blinding, late-afternoon snow squall caused an 81-vehicle pileup on a major highway in central Ohio, but no one was seriously hurt.Full Story >
A large crowd is gathered at City Hall Wednesday as City Council holds its first public meeting since a controversy erupted over Mayor John Cranley asking City Manager to resign.Full Story >
Four University of Cincinnati Police officers and a Hamilton County deputy sheriff received awards and were recognized during a ceremony Wednesday for saving a construction worker's life earlier this month.Full Story >
Councilwoman Amy Murray is calling on Mayor John Cranley and City Manager Harry Black to either work out a resignation agreement or way to continue working together - but either way, something has to change.Full Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersFull Story >
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of stateFull Story >
U.S. Defense Secretary arrives in Afghan capital to take stock of war, with emphasis on prospects for drawing at least some Taliban fighters into reconciling with Afghan governmentFull Story >
