Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence

An arraignment hearing is set for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, whose attorneys say he will plead guilty to all charges if the death penalty is not pursued.Full Story >
An arraignment hearing is set for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, whose attorneys say he will plead guilty to all charges if the death penalty is not pursued.Full Story >
The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.Full Story >
The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.Full Story >
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.Full Story >
The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.Full Story >
The art was created as part of the "Parkland 17" gallery honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, FL.Full Story >
The art was created as part of the "Parkland 17" gallery honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Parkland, FL.Full Story >
In the wake of the Parkland, FL, school shooting, retailers are re-evaluating their gun sales policies, doing what politicians have so far been reluctant to do.Full Story >
In the wake of the Parkland, FL, school shooting, retailers are re-evaluating their gun sales policies, doing what politicians have so far been reluctant to do.Full Story >
A former city employee and her husband, who still works for the city, accuse City Manager Harry Black of retaliation.Full Story >
A former city employee and her husband, who still works for the city, accuse City Manager Harry Black of retaliation.Full Story >
The city of Cincinnati's emergency communications center where 911 calls are routed in life-or-death situations is so mismanaged, it's a threat to public safety, a former city employee alleges.Full Story >
The city of Cincinnati's emergency communications center where 911 calls are routed in life-or-death situations is so mismanaged, it's a threat to public safety, a former city employee alleges.Full Story >
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.Full Story >
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.Full Story >
Did City Manager Harry Black agree to resign? Depends who you ask confusion erupted again Tuesday amid a power struggle at Cincinnati City Hall.Full Story >
Did City Manager Harry Black agree to resign? Depends who you ask confusion erupted again Tuesday amid a power struggle at Cincinnati City Hall.Full Story >
High schoolers nationwide are organizing walkout protests of gun violence.Full Story >
High schoolers nationwide are organizing walkout protests of gun violence.Full Story >
Numerous demonstrations planned to mark Trump's first visit to California border as presidentFull Story >
Numerous demonstrations planned to mark Trump's first visit to California border as presidentFull Story >
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureFull Story >
Black male customers in a study at dozens of Los Angeles barbershops trimmed more than their hair and beards: They also lowered their blood pressureFull Story >
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchFull Story >
Tallest building in Kentucky's capital city demolished in controlled implosion as thousands watchFull Story >
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreFull Story >
Radio transmissions contradict a sheriff deputy's contention that he couldn't determine the shooter's location during the Florida high school massacreFull Story >
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsFull Story >
China's foreign ministry says it hopes all parties to the North Korean nuclear dispute will "show their political courage" in restarting negotiationsFull Story >
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseFull Story >
Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher being roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raiseFull Story >
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsFull Story >
After a week of hints and uncertainty, President Donald Trump is announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, vowing to address "an assault on our country" by unfavorable trade dealsFull Story >
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksFull Story >
The Detroit Fire Department is the proud new owner of more than 800 pet oxygen masksFull Story >
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanFull Story >
Donna Shalala is vying to be the Democratic pick that flips a Florida congressional seat held for three decades by a popular Republican congresswomanFull Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New EnglandFull Story >