Man sentenced to probation for ethnic intimidation

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who yelled "go back to your own country" before punching a man of Middle Eastern descent and breaking his jaw has been sentenced to probation.
Cleveland.com reports 24-year-old Gregory Brzoza was sentenced to five years of probation Tuesday after pleading guilty last month to aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation. Brzoza was also ordered to pay $1,600 for the costs of repairing the victim's broken jaw.
Police say the assault happened around 2:30 a.m. August 20 at a Cleveland taco bar. Brzoza says he and the victim got into the altercation after the victim began talking to a woman in his friend group.
Brzoza punched the man twice before running away.
Brzoza says his actions were a reflection of how much alcohol he drank, not who he is.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
