Several injured in RTA bus collision with car

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A Regional Transit Authority bus has collided with multiple vehicles in Ohio, leaving several people injured including two children with life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Harrison Township, which is about 5 miles north of Dayton.

A preliminary investigation shows a Cadillac traveling southbound struck one vehicle and then hit the bus, causing the bus to veer off the side of the road. The bus re-entered the road and struck a minivan.

Police say the bus and the minivan traveled down an embankment into an Auto Zone parking lot. The bus hit a parked car before finally coming to a stop outside of the store.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were both factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.