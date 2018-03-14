Kentucky police officer fatally shot during investigation

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky police officer has been fatally shot while on duty.
WCHS-TV cites news partner EKB-TV to report Pikeville police Officer Scotty Hamilton was investigating with a state trooper near a creek in Pike County when he was shot Tuesday night.
The outlet reports Hamilton joined the department in 2006.
A Pikeville Public Safety Commissioner news release says state police are handling the shooting as a murder investigation.
