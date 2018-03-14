'A miracle:' 3-year-old boy in car seat survives train collision unharmed

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP/CNN) - A 3-year-old boy escaped unharmed when the car he was in was hit by a train Tuesday.

Rescue crews said what happened to Camden Davis is a miracle.

The collision occurred on York Avenue in Avoca, PA.

"I blacked out, you really do black out,” said Davis’ mother Mikayla Davis. “All I remember is trying to get him out and when the train took the car, I blacked out, i blacked out completely, I'm thinking my son is dead."

Mikayla Davis was driving while her sister, Jenna Davis, was in the passenger seat.

Davis said she drove onto the tracks when the railroad gates seemed to malfunction.

The one ahead of her vehicle came down and a train was bearing down on them.

Jenna Davis said she told her sister to reverse the vehicle but by then it was too late.

“She reversed, the back gate was already down, so we bumped it a little bit and I said we need to get out right now," Jenna Davis said.

The sisters got out rushing to free Camden who was belted in the back seat.

Mikayla Davis tripped and fell to the ground while her sister yanked the back door open.

The train hit the vehicle with the child still inside.

"I was afraid to look because I thought the car was going to be on fire or something and my 3-year-old is in there,” Mikayla Davis said. “My sister said 'he's crying, go get him,’ and I saw him alive, was just so happy, I was so happy."

The other sister called 911.

Rescue crews said the child seat saved Camden Davis’ life.

"I can't stop hugging and kissing him,” his mother said. “Like all day I just kept hugging and kissing him, he really is my world."

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Copyright 2018 WNEP via CNN. All rights reserved.