1 flown to hospital from Butler County crash

A person hurt in a Butler County crash was flown to a hospital Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the county sheriffs office and Morgan Township firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Layhigh Road in Hamilton at 6:30 a.m., a county dispatcher said.

The person's condition was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.