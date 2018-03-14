Ford recalling 1.3 million cars because steering wheel can detach

The company said it knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.Full Story >
Amazon is recalling more than 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports surfaced that they can overheat, causing fires or burns.Full Story >
A Mississippi company is recalling around 35 tons (31.75 metric tons) of catfish products that might have been tainted by a compound that poses a public health concern.Full Story >
If you or someone you know has a peanut allergy, there's an ice cream recall you need to be aware of. Unilever has issued an allergy alert and voluntary recall of a limited number of boxes of Ben and Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices because they contain the wrong ice cream.Full Story >
A Georgia-based pet food company has recalled one of its products after salmonella from it possibly killed a kitten.Full Story >
