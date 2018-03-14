Ford recalling 1.3 million cars because steering wheel can detach

On some Ford cars, the steering wheel can come loose from the steering column. (Source: Ford Motor Co.)

(RNN) – Ford is recalling more than 1.3 million cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column.

The car company says the steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. Ford said the company knows of two crashes and one injury because of the problem.

The recall includes:

2014-17 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Aug. 6, 2013 to Feb. 29, 2016

2014-18 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018

2014-18 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 25, 2013 to March 5, 2018

At no cost to customers, dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt with a longer bolt with a “more robust thread engagement” and a nylon patch to keep everything in place.

The recall involves approximately 1,378,637 vehicles; 1,301,986 in the U.S., 62,479 in Canada and 14,172 in Mexico.

