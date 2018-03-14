Crash closes EB I-275 in NKY as snow bursts move through - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash closes EB I-275 in NKY as snow bursts move through

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A crash shut down eastbound Interstate 275 at Dixie Highway Wednesday morning. (www.ohgo.com) A crash shut down eastbound Interstate 275 at Dixie Highway Wednesday morning. (www.ohgo.com)
BOONE CO., KY (FOX19) -

A crash has shut down eastbound Interstate 275 at Dixie Highway as snow bursts move through Wednesday morning.

Snow bursts are moving through the area, reducing visibility and slowing traffic.

Motorists are advised to slow down and use extra caution.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Stephen Hawking: 'His laboratory was the universe'

    Stephen Hawking: 'His laboratory was the universe'

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:14:43 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:15 AM EDT2018-03-14 14:15:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. Haw...(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2017 file photo, Britain's Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London during a ceremony at the Guildhall in the City of London. Haw...
    The popular face of scientific genius, Hawking's work recognized but not understood by public.Full Story >
    The popular face of scientific genius, Hawking's work recognized but not understood by public.Full Story >

  • Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence

    Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:32:26 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 14:14:18 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    Full Story >

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    Full Story >

  • Call to action: Students walk out of schools

    Call to action: Students walk out of schools

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 10:14 AM EDT2018-03-14 14:14:14 GMT
    Newport High School students walk out of school to memorialize the 17 victims of the mass shooting in Florida one month ago today. (FOX19 NOW)Newport High School students walk out of school to memorialize the 17 victims of the mass shooting in Florida one month ago today. (FOX19 NOW)

    High schoolers nationwide are organizing walkout protests of gun violence. 

    Full Story >

    High schoolers nationwide are organizing walkout protests of gun violence. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly