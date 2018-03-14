FC Cincinnati more than doubles stadium offer to CPS with 5 p.m. deadline

FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding discusses the need for a soccer-specific stadium as the team seeks a Major League Soccer franchise. (FOX19 NOW/file)

FC Cincinnati is more than doubling the money they will pay if the Cincinnati Public School board approves a land exchange deal for the team to build a $10 million soccer-specific stadium in the West End.

The team made the offer Wednesday morning with a 5 p.m. deadline looming tonight to buy real estate for the site.

"We have made a final offer to CPS more than doubling our offer from Monday to pay $750,000 each year over the first 10 years in the new stadium, and to pay a consistent annual amount thereafter," the team announced in a statement Wednesday morning.

"FC Cincinnati strongly believes its proposal to CPS is significantly better than the status quo, which is CPS receiving approximately $70,000 in annual property tax payments ($700,000 over 10 years) and a tax-abated, high end CitiRama development on the proposed new Stargel Stadium site.

"This proposal provides CPS more tax revenue than a stadium site in Oakley or in Newport, KY – which would be zero," the statement reads.

"The CPS teacher’s union leader said Monday that maybe FC Cincinnati cannot afford this development. Beyond this offer, she will be correct – at least as it relates to the West End, but not Newport or Oakley.

"If this partnership cannot work, we will be disheartened to share this news with all our supporters in the West End who are excited about the benefits an MLS stadium would bring to the West End neighborhood.

"Regardless, the silver lining in this effort will be the relationships we have built with visionary friends in the West End and we pledge ongoing support for youth athletics and youth soccer development in this neighborhood.

To all our fans and supporters who are excited by the prospect of an MLS stadium in the West End, we are confident you know that we have tried our best to bring this once in a generation development to the community. FC Cincinnati remains steadfast in its commitment to bring MLS to Greater Cincinnati and drive this process to conclusion."

The team has to decide by March 31 which of three sites they will build a Major League Soccer stadium if they are awarded an expansion team. They have location options in Oakley and Newport.

If the stadium goes in the West End, the team would build a new $10 million high school stadium for the district so the club could take over the current Stargel Stadium site.

West End residents have raised concerns about gentrification, but FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding says the team will bring a catalyst of opportunity to the area.

The latest proposal also claims the soccer club would implement soccer programs at 29 CPS schools that don't offer the sport.

Berding has said he plans to host community events such as meetings, movie nights, and high school championship games.

