'Fly High sweet Khloe!' Crosswalk dedicated to honor 3-year-old fatally hit by car

Khloe's Krossing was dedicated Wednesday at Erkenbrecker Avenue and Vine Street in Cincinnati. (FOX19 NOW)

Wednesday is "Khloe Pitts Day" in Cincinnati as city officials officially dedicated a crosswalk renamed in the 3-year-old's honor.

The south crosswalk across Vine Street at the intersection of Erkenbrecker Avenue in Avondale will now be known as "Khloe's Krossing."

The toddler was hit by an SUV as she crossed the street while holding her parents' hands the evening of Nov. 26, 2016.

The family was heading home from the Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights.

She died from her injuries two months later.

Fly High sweet Khloe! In the arms of an angel...???????? pic.twitter.com/bCrBUKhyjl — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) March 14, 2018

The driver who struck Khloe fled the scene, but was later arrested and charged.

Donteiz Dickey, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty in Khloe's death to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and failure to stop after a crash.

