National School Walkout: Taking it to the streets (and the playgrounds)

Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Full Story >
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Full Story >
The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.Full Story >
The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.Full Story >
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.Full Story >
One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence.Full Story >
This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.Full Story >
This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.Full Story >
An arraignment hearing is set for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, whose attorneys say he will plead guilty to all charges if the death penalty is not pursued.Full Story >
An arraignment hearing is set for 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, whose attorneys say he will plead guilty to all charges if the death penalty is not pursued.Full Story >
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Full Story >
Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Full Story >