National School Walkout: Taking it to the streets (and the playgrounds)

Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass.

(RNN) – Students poured out of schools across the nation Wednesday to protest gun violence, call for reform and honor the 17 people gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida a month ago.

Some left their classrooms in silence, others with chants.

In schools where walkouts weren’t permitted, students expressed themselves in other ways.

These are the faces and protests of the National School Walkout.

Douglas High School, Parkland, FL

Parkland student on the nationwide school walkout: “It shows the impact that we’re making and it really shows us that we’re not alone. It gives us a lot of strength.”



White House, Washington, DC

Students from 28 area schools took part in the demonstration.

Sizable crowd outside the White House this morning for the student walkout -- chants of "hey hey ho ho the NRA has got to go" and "no more silence, end the violence" pic.twitter.com/McHZ054D39 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) March 14, 2018

RIGHT NOW: Hundreds of students protest gun violence in front of the White House, as part of nationwide walkout. pic.twitter.com/vhKGxcjiq8 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 14, 2018

Public School 5 in Jersey City, NJ

Joined these awesome activists at the gun safety walkout at PS 5 pic.twitter.com/ivD61O46uT — James Solomon (@SolomonforJC) March 14, 2018

Creative and Performing Art School, Pittsburgh

Brookwood High School, Snellville, GA

Students pouring out of Brookwood high in Gwinnet supporting the national walkout . Administrators in Gwinnett said those who left class would face punishment . pic.twitter.com/9QcFwGA9qG — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) March 14, 2018

Downtown Brooklyn Middle School, Brooklyn, NY

Downtown Brooklyn Middle School students stage 17 minute walkout to protest gun violence. pic.twitter.com/cFH3KLKSzF — Sam Seder (@SamSeder) March 14, 2018

Cass Tech High School, Detroit

#walkout Detroit Cass Tech High School Students: ‘What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!’ pic.twitter.com/Qo1sUDxkVM — Gus Burns (@GusBurns) March 14, 2018

Topeka, KS, High School

Hundreds of students from a nearby Topeka high school are marching at the Statehouse during a school walkout about gun violence. They’re still filing in. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/Zzy2iAnGfu — Stephen Koranda (@kprkoranda) March 14, 2018

One small voice

My daughter on her way to school this morning for National Student Walkout!! Our youth will lead the way! #ChangeAgent #EnoughIsEnough #WearOrange ?? pic.twitter.com/74gCF39Yq1 — Rhiannon Childs (@rhiachilds) March 14, 2018

Silent tribute

Every student at this walkout suddenly lay down and now their parents are watching and taking photos of this and everyone is totally silent. pic.twitter.com/aZNe66uUD4 — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) March 14, 2018

Can’t walk out

Today my school was not allowed to walk out or else there would be consequences, so all of us students met in the gym for 17 minutes to read the names of the victims and have a moment of silence #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/X5RO3G7PMi — zoe (@nutellamyhoran) March 14, 2018

Not all the support came from schools

MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and BET all just suspended programming for 17 minutes in support of a national student walkout over gun#NationalWalkoutDay #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/xTW5eOYYa3 — nikki windland (@nikkiwindland) March 14, 2018

A Trekkie salute

Seeing these kids around the country walk out of their schools and make their voices heard for #NationalWalkoutDay gives me hope for the future. Know that we stand with you and we walk with you. #NeverAgain. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2018

Unifying factor for many of the protests

The walkout was organized by EMPOWER, the youth branch of the Women’s March. More than 3,100 walkouts were registered across the country.

