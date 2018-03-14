National School Walkout: Taking it to the streets (and the playg - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

National School Walkout: Taking it to the streets (and the playgrounds)

  • Also on FOX19.comMore>>

  • Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence

    Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-03-14 05:32:26 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:27:20 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated dem...

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    Full Story >

    Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    Full Story >

(RNN) – Students poured out of schools across the nation Wednesday to protest gun violence, call for reform and honor the 17 people gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida a month ago.

Some left their classrooms in silence, others with chants.

In schools where walkouts weren’t permitted, students expressed themselves in other ways.

These are the faces and protests of the National School Walkout.

Douglas High School, Parkland, FL

White House, Washington, DC

Students from 28 area schools took part in the demonstration.

Public School 5 in Jersey City, NJ

Creative and Performing Art School, Pittsburgh

Brookwood High School, Snellville, GA

Downtown Brooklyn Middle School, Brooklyn, NY

Cass Tech High School, Detroit

Topeka, KS, High School

One small voice

Silent tribute

Can’t walk out

Not all the support came from schools

A Trekkie salute

The NRA reacts

Unifying factor for many of the protests

The walkout was organized by EMPOWER, the youth branch of the Women’s March. More than 3,100 walkouts were registered across the country.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Shooting at Florida high schoolShooting at a Florida high schoolMore>>

  • Federal trial begins for widow of Orlando nightclub shooter

    Federal trial begins for widow of Orlando nightclub shooter

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:22 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:22:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-03-14 17:29:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Or...

    The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.

    Full Story >

    The widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is charged with aiding and abetting her husband in planning the attack. She's faces life in prison if convicted.

    Full Story >

  • National School Walkout: Taking it to the streets (and the playgrounds)

    National School Walkout: Taking it to the streets (and the playgrounds)

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:08:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-14 16:08:18 GMT
    One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. (Source: KTVI/CNN)One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. (Source: KTVI/CNN)
    One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. (Source: KTVI/CNN)One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

    One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. 

    Full Story >

    One month after the Florida shooting, students walk out to honor the dead and protest gun violence. 

    Full Story >

  • Middle school students challenged to 'random acts of kindness' for Parkland shooting anniversary

    Middle school students challenged to 'random acts of kindness' for Parkland shooting anniversary

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:05:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:25:19 GMT
    This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 Parkland, FL high school victims. (Source: White County Middle School)This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 Parkland, FL high school victims. (Source: White County Middle School)
    This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 Parkland, FL high school victims. (Source: White County Middle School)This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 Parkland, FL high school victims. (Source: White County Middle School)

    This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

    Full Story >

    This Georgia middle school found a unique way to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly