Hamilton Co. launching warning system for victims of domestic violence

Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval, Sheriff Jim Neil, and Domestic Relations Judge Amy Searcy will launch a new warning system to help protect women and men who are victims of domestic violence.

The warning system will trigger a real-time text message and e-mail notification to victims of domestic violence once their civil protection order is served by the sheriff’s office.

Hamilton County will be the first county in Ohio and one of the first in the country to offer this kind of real-time protection to victims of domestic abuse.

According to the clerk of courts, studies show that there is a 21 percent chance of an escalation in violent behavior after a protection order is issued.

To help protect victims once these orders are filed, the clerk’s office, the sheriff’s office, and domestic relations have worked together to create a real-time text messaging notification tool so that women and men know the orders have been served and can take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.

This program is being administered with Women Helping Women, who will provide tips and safe locations for women and men in need.

“This is an example of government working together in a bi-partisan way and investing in technology to protect people in need,” Clerk Pureval said in a news release. “We hope this will serve as a model around the state to help support women and men who bravely come forward and stand up to abuse.”

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.