White nationalist leader faces battery charges in Indiana

PAOLI, Ind. (AP) - A white nationalist arrested for physically harassing a woman protesting at a 2016 Trump rally is accused of attacking his wife and her stepfather in southern Indiana.
Twenty-six-year-old Matthew Heimbach was charged Tuesday with battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16.
Heimbach, who is the leader of the Traditionalist Worker Party, was released from jail Tuesday after posting bail.
He's accused of choking his wife's stepfather twice during an argument in Paoli, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Bloomington, before attacking his wife.
A message seeking comment was sent Wednesday to Heimbach's cellphone.
Heimbach was ordered to attend anger management classes last year after entering a plea for harassing an African-American woman at a March 2016 rally for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Kentucky.
