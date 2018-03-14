UCPD officers, sheriff's deputy honored in award ceremony

Lt. David Brinker and Sgt. Jennifer McMahon received an Investigative Award. (FOX19 NOW)

Four University of Cincinnati Police officers and a Hamilton County deputy sheriff received awards and were recognized during a ceremony Wednesday for saving a construction worker's life earlier this month.

And two investigators were honored for their dogged pursuit and apprehension of a suspect who cyber-stalked a student for years.

K-9 Officer Lance Long and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Kissing were training near Nippert Stadium March 1 when Kissing noticed a construction worker in medical distress, according to UC's Department of Public Safety.

Long and Kissing began to render aid while UCPD Officers Robert Doherty, Andrew Mueller and Alan Van Pelt arrived to assist.

The officers realized that the worker needed life saving measures, and began administering CPR as they prepared to use a defibrillator.

It took several minutes of CPR and two shocks from the defibrillator before the worker regained consciousness.

He transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where doctors praised the officers' actions, describing the worker's survival as "nothing short of a miracle."

Lt. David Brinker and Sgt. Jennifer McMahon received an Investigative Award for their dedication and hard work related to the cyber-stalking suspect.

Brinker and McMahon, who was a detective during the investigation, worked with the FBI, the United States Attorney General’s Office and the New York City Police Department during this investigation, according to UC's Public Safety Department.

The suspect used the dark web as well as a series of aliases and ruses stalk the student, causing her anxiety, fear, and significant disruption in her life, they said.

Brinker and McMahon gathering sufficient evidence to arrest the suspect in August. He was extradited to Cincinnati, and pleaded guilty to a series of federal offenses.

