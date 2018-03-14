All speakers so far addressing City Council support Harry Black - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

All speakers so far addressing City Council support Harry Black

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Speakers addressing City Council at City Hall Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW) Speakers addressing City Council at City Hall Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A large crowd is gathered at City Hall Wednesday as City Council holds its first public meeting since a controversy erupted over Mayor John Cranley asking City Manager to resign.

All of the more than a dozen members of the public who addressed Council spoke in favor of Harry Black. They all urged Council to keep him as the city's top administrator and put an end to the public dispute.

Some described Black as hard-working, revolutionary, successful and courageous.

"Mayor Cranley, to you, what I am asking is that you put your ego aside," said Kelli Prather, a West Price Hill who unsuccessfully ran for City Council last fall. She is active with local civil rights organizations supporting Black such as Cincinnati NAACP and Black United Front.

Prather looked directly at Black and urged him: "You have to look out for the people who look out for you."

"Cincinnati is getting a history of kicking out black people or blaming them for something," one man told Council. "The city manger found some problems in the police department. That's what we should be investigating if that is true....Do something about the corruption, not the person who reported it."

