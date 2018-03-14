Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe fired

(RNN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, just two days before he was expected to retire.

After McCabe stepped down in January 2018, CNN reported McCabe would retire in March so he could retain full benefits. He stepped aside but had been using his leave time until a planned exit.

He was expected to retire Sunday. He now stands to lose the pension he's accrued in his nearly two decades with the FBI.

BREAKING: Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he's fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, effective immediately. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 17, 2018

McCabe became the acting director after Trump fired then FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017. Once Trump appointed Christopher Wray, McCabe went back to the deputy director position.

When he was deputy director, McCabe was at the center of the conflict between the FBI and the White House. President Donald Trump had been pressuring McCabe to quit for some time.

Since late 2017, rumors have swirled that McCabe would quit when he became fully vested. Trump mocked the rumored decision in a tweet.

The president reportedly asked McCabe who he voted for in the presidential election and pressured him about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails.

McCabe investigated Clinton’s use of a private email server. His wife ran for a state Senate office in Virginia and received donations from former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who has been linked to the Clintons for years.

McCabe alerted the FBI of his wife’s plans and followed protocol for conflicts of interest in investigations.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions released a statement late Friday regarding McCabe's firing.

"After an extensive and fair investigation and according to Department of Justice procedure, the Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) provided its report on allegations of misconduct by Andrew McCabe to the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR)," Sessions said. "The FBI's OPR then reviewed the report and underlying documents and issued a disciplinary proposal recommending the dismissal of Mr. McCabe. Both the OIG and FBI OPR reports concluded that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor − including under oath − on multiple occasions."

McCabe had a different take.

"Here is the reality: I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey," McCabe said in a statement. "The OIG's focus on me and this report became a part of an unprecedented effort by the Administration, driven by the President himself, to remove me from my position, destroy my reputation, and possibly strip me of a pension that I worked 21 years to earn. The accelerated release of the report, and the punitive actions taken in response, make sense only when viewed through this lens."

McCabe attended Duke University and obtained a law degree from the University of St. Louis in 1993. He joined the FBI in 1996.

