Bill would move up filing deadline for political office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Political candidates in Kentucky would have to file for office about a month earlier under a proposal in the state Senate.

Right now, the deadline to file for office is the last Tuesday of January. Wednesday, a state Senate committee passed a bill that would change the filing deadline to the first Friday after the first Monday of January.

Republican Sen. Damon Thayer said the change would make it easier for the legislature to pass bills. The legislature convenes on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January. But lawmakers typically don't do much until the filing deadline has passed.

A Senate committee amended House Bill 97 to include the change. If it passes the Senate, the House would have to agree before it would go to the governor.

