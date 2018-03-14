Students protest gun violence at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Hundreds of Kentucky high school students joined a nationwide gun violence protest by traveling to the state Capitol for a rally in frigid weather.
The rally in Frankfort included a group of students from Marshall County High School, the site of a deadly school shooting in January. The students got a pass Wednesday to leave school and travel more than three hours to the Capitol.
Marshall County student Cameron King urged the demonstrators to "keep screaming, keep yelling, keep fighting until you make a change, because we are the change." King recalled fleeing the school during the Jan. 23 shooting and hiding at a car dealership.
Students huddled near the front entrance, chanting and carrying signs that said "Never Again" and "Books Not Bullets."
