YouTube tries to crack down on conspiracy videos - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

YouTube tries to crack down on conspiracy videos

YouTube was founded in 2005. (Source: YouTube) YouTube was founded in 2005. (Source: YouTube)

By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - YouTube says it's cracking down on conspiracy videos, though it's scant on the details.

Conspiracy videos abound on YouTube, whether it's about the Earth being flat or school shootings being staged. YouTube, its parent Google, Facebook and Twitter are all facing challenges with the spread of misinformation, propaganda and fake news.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said at a conference Tuesday that the company will include links to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia to try to debunk videos espousing conspiracy theories.

But Wikipedia itself has had its share of credibility issues, as the service lets anyone edit its content, whether that person is a pedigreed expert or an online troll. Though Wikipedia has tried to address that - in part by restricting edits on high-profile or controversial pages - it isn't immune from hoaxes and its own conspiracy theories.

In a statement Wednesday, YouTube said the links will include other "third-party sources" besides Wikipedia, though YouTube isn't identifying any. The organization that runs Wikipedia said Wednesday that it had no formal partnership with YouTube, but welcomed the use of Wikipedia resources.

YouTube said the move is part of a broader initiative to crack down on misinformation, though it did not give details on what else is in the works.

While conspiracy videos are nothing new on YouTube, the topic received renewed attention in recent weeks as videos falsely claimed that students speaking out about the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting, which killed 17 people, were "crisis actors" who were not really there when it happened. One such conspiracy video was the top trending video on YouTube until the company removed it - although many similar videos remained up, illustrating the difficulty in instituting any sort of crackdown.

Conspiracy videos, to be sure, are not against YouTube's policies. In the "crisis actor" case, the company said it removed the video because it violated its rules against harassment. As such, YouTube is unlikely to ban misinformation entirely. Instead, it may adopt Facebook's tactic of de-emphasizing such content and making it less likely to be seen. As it stands, critics say YouTube is doing the opposite.

"What keeps people glued to YouTube? Its algorithm seems to have concluded that people are drawn to content that is more extreme than what they started with - or to incendiary content in general," Zeynep Tufekci, a University of North Carolina professor who studies the social impact of technology, wrote in a recent New York Times essay. Tufekci said that as users click through video after video, excited by "uncovering more secrets and deeper truths," YouTube leads us down "a rabbit hole of extremism, while Google racks up the ad sales."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Social media newsMore>>

  • French court issues mixed ruling in Facebook nudity case

    French court issues mixed ruling in Facebook nudity case

    Thursday, March 15 2018 4:03 PM EDT2018-03-15 20:03:34 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:07:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File). FILE - In this Feb.12 2016 file photo, a visitor takes a picture of Gustave Courbet's 1866 "The Origin of the World," at Musee d'Orsay museum, in Paris. A French court has ruled Thursday March 15, 2018 Facebook failed to...(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File). FILE - In this Feb.12 2016 file photo, a visitor takes a picture of Gustave Courbet's 1866 "The Origin of the World," at Musee d'Orsay museum, in Paris. A French court has ruled Thursday March 15, 2018 Facebook failed to...
    A French court has ruled Facebook failed to fulfill its contractual obligations by closing without notice the account of a user who had posted a photo of famous nude painting.Full Story >
    A French court has ruled Facebook failed to fulfill its contractual obligations by closing without notice the account of a user who had posted a photo of famous nude painting.Full Story >

  • Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Facebook's recurring nightmare: Helping muddy up elections

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-03-18 14:34:55 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:07:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

    News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.

    Full Story >

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg comes under fire from UK, US lawmakers

    Facebook's Zuckerberg comes under fire from UK, US lawmakers

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-03-18 12:54:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:07 AM EDT2018-03-19 13:07:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...
    The head of the British Parliament's media committee says Facebook misled lawmakers by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent.Full Story >
    The head of the British Parliament's media committee says Facebook misled lawmakers by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly