Mayor accuses city manager of abusive behavior: 'This is tragic'

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announces he asked the city manager to resign over a pattern of behavior he described as abusive, retaliatory and inappropriate. (FOX19 NOW) Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley announces he asked the city manager to resign over a pattern of behavior he described as abusive, retaliatory and inappropriate. (FOX19 NOW)
Harry Black tells reporters at City Hall "I"m here to stay." (FOX19 NOW) Harry Black tells reporters at City Hall "I"m here to stay." (FOX19 NOW)

A power struggle at City Hall exploded Wednesday with City Manager Harry Black confidently telling reporters "I am here to stay" and the mayor announcing minutes later he asked Black to resign over a pattern of "abusive" and "retaliatory" behavior.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley says he plans to make a case to Council to remove the city manager he hired four years ago.

In a hastily-arranged press conference at City Hall, Cranley said he's advised Black to "cease and desist certain behaviors. Unfortunately he did not heed those warnings and those behaviors are getting more and more egregious."

"Obvious this is tragic. It's  sad. I've made no comments about this because i felt it was better for the city and for Harry to peacefully negotiate an outcome for his sake and the city's sake."

Cranley said he plans to ask employees and citizens to testify openly before Council about behaviors they have witnessed. Those who are afraid to come forward can submit statements.

"This is sad. I brought Harry here. We did some great things together," he said.

Before Cranley's press conference, Black said he wasn't going anywhere.

"I am here to stay," he told reporters.

"The forces that are out there are going to continue what they are doing. They will basically use innuendo, conjecture, greatly embellishing what might be factual as a means of tarnishing my character and my reputation.

"I am prepared to struggle through that, keep the city focused and working forward and we'll see what happens at the end of the day.

