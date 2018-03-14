Stivers: Stalled pension bill faces 'difficult path forward'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The top leader in the Republican-led Kentucky Senate is sounding increasingly pessimistic about prospects for a bill to overhaul the state's public pension systems.

Senate President Robert Stivers told reporters Wednesday that the bill faces a "very limited and difficult path forward" in the remaining days of this year's regular legislative session.

The bill has stalled as thousands of teachers across Kentucky have mobilized to defeat it.

The proposal would cut benefits for some retired teachers while making structural changes some lawmakers say are necessary to save the retirement system from collapse. Supporters tout it as a way to reap an estimated $3.2 billion in taxpayer savings over the next 20 years.

Stivers says the consequences will be serious for local governments and their pension obligations if the measure fails.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.