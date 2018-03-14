Kentucky congressional candidate to air ad during NCAAs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Democratic congressional candidate in deep-red Kentucky will introduce herself to voters this week against a big blue backdrop: a $50,000 ad during the first half of the University of Kentucky's NCAA Tournament game.

Amy McGrath is set to air the ad Thursday in Kentucky's crowded campaign for the 6th Congressional District, a race Democrats believe they can win given the anticipated backlash against Republican President Donald Trump. The district, currently held by Republican Andy Barr, has flipped between the two major political parties five times since 1979. It would be the first TV ad of the race.

McGrath is one of a number of Democratic military veterans who are running for office during the 2018 midterms. She has raised more than $1 million for her first-time congressional bid.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.