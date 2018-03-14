Kentucky House OKs likely less credits for solar customers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Power companies in the coal-dependent state of Kentucky would likely pay less for the energy generated from residential solar customers under a bill that has narrowly cleared the Kentucky House of Representatives.

People with solar panels on their homes generate their own electricity. When they don't have enough power, they buy it from the utility company. When they have too much power, the utility company buys it from the customer. Right now, the law requires utility companies to buy the power at the same rate they sold it.

House Bill 227 would let the Kentucky Public Service Commission decide how much power companies should pay. The commission would consider the utilities' costs and would likely set the price lower than the retail rate.

Solar companies say it will put them out of business. Power companies say it treats customers fairly.

