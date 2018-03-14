2 Navy aviators die after jet crashes near Key West - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

2 Navy aviators die after jet crashes near Key West

The Navy said the two-man crew ejected. (Source: AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere) The Navy said the two-man crew ejected. (Source: AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

(RNN) - Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.

U.S. Navy Commander Mike Kafka confirmed the crash near a naval station in Key West to CNN.

The two crew members of the plane ejected and were found during a search and rescue operation. They were transported to an area hospital, CBS News reported.

The Navy later tweeted that the crew members had died.

The jet belonged to the fighter squadron VFA-213, based near Norfolk, VA, according to CBS.

The Navy said the aviators were taking the jet out on a training flight.

Cmdr. Dave Hecht, spokesman for Naval Air Station Key West, told WPLG that the jet caught fire midair and crashed in shallow waters a mile from the base around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

