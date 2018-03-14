2 Navy aviators die after jet crashes near Key West

The Navy said the two-man crew ejected. (Source: AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere)

(RNN) - Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.

U.S. Navy Commander Mike Kafka confirmed the crash near a naval station in Key West to CNN.

The two crew members of the plane ejected and were found during a search and rescue operation. They were transported to an area hospital, CBS News reported.

The Navy later tweeted that the crew members had died.

UPDATE: We are sad to report that both aviators have been declared deceased. Their families are in our prayers. Per policy, we will withhold notification pending NOK notification. — flynavy (@flynavy) March 15, 2018

The jet belonged to the fighter squadron VFA-213, based near Norfolk, VA, according to CBS.

The Navy said the aviators were taking the jet out on a training flight.

Cmdr. Dave Hecht, spokesman for Naval Air Station Key West, told WPLG that the jet caught fire midair and crashed in shallow waters a mile from the base around 4:30 p.m.

Holy crap, just saw a nAvy jet crash and explode @NASKeyWest Praying he ejected pic.twitter.com/puPmy2zkRF — Barbie Wilson (@barbiedoll0087) March 14, 2018

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

