Reports: Buffalo Bills sign QB AJ McCarron

Bengals backup QB AJ McCarron now has a new home, according to reports.

The NFL Network has reported that McCarron is now a Buffalo Bill:

The #Bills have signed former #Bengals QB AJ McCarron to a 2-year deal. He’s found a home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Bills have agreed to terms with QB AJ McCarron on a two-year deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

The Bills have been busy this offseason. This past week, the team dealt its starting QB, Tyrod Taylor, to Cleveland.

Buffalo and Cincinnati have also recently done business, in the form of a trade that sent a Bills offensive lineman to Cincinnati and moved Cincinnati back in the first round of this year's draft.

Does that mean the Bills are gearing up to take a QB in the first round this year? Time will tell, but at the very least it appears McCarron will have an opportunity to play for a starting role as a bridge QB in Buffalo this season.

McCarron had recently won a grievance that allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. The grievance challenged the Bengals' decision to put him on a non-football injury list during his 2014 rookie season.

