S. Indiana needle exchange expands from 1 day a week to 4

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana county's needle exchange program has expanded its days of operation to increase intravenous drug users' access to the program.

Clark County's needle exchange had been open each Thursday, for six hours, since it began operations in Jeffersonville in January 2017.

But the News and Tribune reports this month it expanded to Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the hours of operation were shortened to two.

Officials say afternoon hours were the period most intravenous drug users visited the exchange when it was open only on Thursdays.

County health administrator Laura Lindley says the additional days of service should make the program a better community resource.

Participants exchange used needles for clean ones to stem the spread of diseases such as hepatitis C and HIV through needle-sharing.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.