Senate revises bill to regulate online eye exams in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to regulate online renewals of prescriptions for contact lenses and glasses but first made some changes that will send it back across the Capitol.

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the measure Wednesday. The amended version goes back to the House, which will decide whether to accept the changes.

The bill had required real-time interaction between an eye doctor and a patient seeking a prescription. The Senate voted to strike that requirement.

The measure comes as more companies are offering eye exams through a smart phone app, marketing it as a way to save a trip and some money on something as simple as a prescription renewal. The bill would regulate the industry for the first time in Kentucky.

The legislation is House Bill 191.

