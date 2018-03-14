Display cellphone's security cord slows Delhi Twp crooks; 2nd suspect sought

Delhi police have released video of a cellphone store theft in an effort to identify one of the suspects. (WXIX)

Two men broke into two different cellphone stores Feb. 19, according to a police report. Since that time, police have arrested Rondel Evans, 20, in connection with the thefts.

One suspect still remains at-large and police are working to identify the man in the video.

“I don't believe that the phones they're getting are really usable, they're more demo phones,” said Lt. Joe Macaluso, with the Delhi Township Police Department. "They steal them and they sell them to somebody that's not aware that they are demo phones.”

The newly released video shows two men attempting to run away with a phone off the display case, but the security tether slows them down. The two men are wrestling with the display as the cashier works to chase them off.

Police say Evans can be seen wearing the green hoodie and his unidentified partner was dressed in a camo sweatshirt.

Court documents connect Evans to several thefts from Delhi Township, Green Township, and Cincinnati. In many cases, Evans isn’t alone when allegedly committing the thefts.

Anyone with information on the man in the camo hoodie is asked to contact the Delhi Police Department.

