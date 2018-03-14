Display cellphone's security cord slows Delhi Twp crooks; 2nd suspect sought

Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.Full Story >
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.
Multiple sources confirm an active shooter situation at UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham.
