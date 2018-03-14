Gunman shoots 2 employees at UAB Highlands Hospital before turning gun on self

Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened around or just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital located at 1201 11th Avenue South in Birmingham.

Officials tell us the gunman shot two employees of the hospital on the second floor before shooting himself.

There are no details yet on the severity of injuries, including the two employees or the shooter.

Campus officials say a campus alert was issued shortly thereafter urging students and staff to shelter in place, but that order was lifted around 7:45 p.m.

We're told the situation has been 'contained' but the investigation continues.

We'll continue to update this story as more details are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.