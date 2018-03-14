White House News: What you might have missed on Wednesday

As for the president, he made plenty of headlines on Wednesday. (Source: CNN)
(RNN) – As President Donald Trump keeps himself busy by maintaining his innocence in the investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election, campaigning for a wall along the southern border and berating Democrats on Twitter, another Donald Trump is just busy being adorable.
A 2-year-old Afghan boy shares the same name as Trump.
As for the president, he made plenty of headlines on Wednesday.
To help you keep track of it all, here we’re collecting the most significant news of the day involving the White House:
- After UK slaps penalties on Russia, attention turns to Trump - After the brazen poisoning of a former spy, British Prime Minister Theresa May quickly pinned the blame on Russia. So did U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in what ultimately became one of his last public statements before being fired. But at the White House, President Donald Trump's initial response was more circumspect, with his spokeswoman pointedly avoiding naming Russia as the likely perpetrator of the attack.
- Trump promotes tax cuts, campaigns for GOP in Missouri - Trying to turn attention back to tax cuts and away from the staffing turmoil in his administration, President Donald Trump promised Wednesday that more relief was on the way.
- House Democrats cite 'evidence' of Trump-Russia collusion - Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are sharply disagreeing with Republicans on the panel who say they don't see any evidence of collusion or coordination between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.
- Trump taps Larry Kudlow as economic advisere - Larry Kudlow, a CNBC contributor and on-air personality, has been tapped to serve as the director of the White House's National Economic Council. Kudlow told the Associated Press that he's accepted the position.
- Meet the younger, cuter Donald Trump - from Afghanistan - Donald Trump is not president of the United States. He’s not a billionaire. He’s not a globally recognized businessman. And he’s not a successful TV personality. He’s not even 2 years old yet. This is not fake news. This is about a boy in Afghanistan.
- Stormy Daniels sets up online fund for legal fees - The attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels said the performer is now crowdfunding her legal fees. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, set up an account on crowdjustice.com.
- Ex-No. 2 FBI official may face firing ahead of retirement - The Justice Department is considering a recommendation that it fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, days ahead of his scheduled retirement, amid an inspector general investigation expected to be sharply critical of him, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.