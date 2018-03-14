Police union president weighs in on City Hall chaos with post about 'true divider'

Police union president Dan Hils posted to Facebook on Wednesday to address the recent chaos at City Hall.

Below, you can read his statement in full, in which he references a "true divider" more than once:

Divisive- Tending to cause disagreement or hostility between people. There are people calling me divisive, even some of my police brothers and sisters. I support their right to express their opinion. I know that I am not perfect, but my heart is not a divisive one, especially as it relates to my fellow officers. I know what is divisive. Divisive is an unsubstantiated accusation by the very top of city administration of there being a “rogue element” in our police department. A rogue element motivated by race no less. A racist rogue element so serious that outside help is needed, yet no one from the outside is called. Members of our union have been accused of being dividers and even much worse. I stood with them not because of friendship or personal reward, but because it was the right thing to do. I have experienced the hostility of the “true divider” first hand. From the looks of recently filed federal law suits, at least five other city employees have experienced the hostility of the “true divider” as well. The “true divider” received an extremely generous offer to help Cincinnati move forward. The “true divider” instead will force council and the public to have hearings that will hurt and divide so many. The “true divider” will more than likely continue to collect law suits that will belong to the tax payers in the end. He will cost the city so much more than any buy out would cost. The “true divider” will have others throw stones as he watches the hostility grow, but it was never really his town. This town belongs to the citizens and its faithful employees and we will overcome the divisiveness he has created.

The statement comes as City Manager Harry Black says he's here to stay, while Mayor John Cranley says it's time to resign.

Mayor accuses city manager of 'abusive,' 'retaliatory' behavior

Cranley called Wednesday a sad day for the city. He said Black needs to resign, "based on a pattern of behavior over several years that has been abusive, and in some cases retaliatory, threatening, and unprofessional."

Cranley says one example of Black's bad behavior is making angry, late-night calls to department heads who are afraid to come forward.

"I am very worried that a number of employees, right now, between now and the process will suffer from retaliation and I call upon city council and the city manager to take no actions, no personnel actions during this difficult time," Cranley said.

Black said the forces that are out there are going to continue to do what they are doing.

"They will basically use innuendo, greatly embellishing what might be factual as a means of tarnishing my character and my reputation," he said.

Cranley cannot fire the city manager alone, he would have to convince at least five council members to do so.

Also Wednesday, the Cincinnati Sentinels Police Association said it fully supports the City Manager and everything he has done.

