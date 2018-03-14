PHOTOS: Wayne defeats Princeton in regional semifinals - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

PHOTOS: Wayne defeats Princeton in regional semifinals

Wayne beat Princeton 56-49 in the regional semifinals in Division I (Photo by Tony Tribble) Wayne beat Princeton 56-49 in the regional semifinals in Division I (Photo by Tony Tribble)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Wayne has defeated Princeton in the regional semifinals in Division I.

Wednesday's score was 56-49 in favor of Wayne.

Below are photos of the matchup by Tony Tribble:

