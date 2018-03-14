Georgia executes man known as the 'stocking strangler'

Georgia’s first execution of 2018 happened on Thursday, March 15 for 67-year-old Carlton Gary, also known as the ‘Stocking Strangler.’Full Story >
A 13-year-old is recovering after a stray bullet came through his wall and hit him in the leg. It happened on Strader Avenue in the East End.Full Story >
A 2-year-old has been taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital after an apartment fire in Fairfield.Full Story >
Cincinnati police recently arrested a man on a gross sexual imposition charge. When he was brought to the jailhouse to face the charges, an alleged victim said he laid it all out.Full Story >
The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructureFull Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersFull Story >
