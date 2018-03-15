Fertility clinic failures leave families heartbroken

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in suburban Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost many women and couples their best chance to have children.
Thousands of frozen eggs and embryos are feared damaged or destroyed.
Some couples will have to decide whether to go through long and sometimes painful in vitro fertilization treatments again.
For other patients, that's no longer an option. That's because they saved their eggs and embryos before undergoing cancer treatments that destroyed their fertility.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wayne has defeated Princeton in the regional semifinals in Division I.Full Story >
Wayne has defeated Princeton in the regional semifinals in Division I.Full Story >
A Hamilton father says he has the solution to ending gun violence -- teaching kids to shoot.Full Story >
A Hamilton father says he has the solution to ending gun violence -- teaching kids to shoot.Full Story >
Police union president Dan Hils posted to Facebook on Wednesday to address the recent chaos at City Hall.Full Story >
Police union president Dan Hils posted to Facebook on Wednesday to address the recent chaos at City Hall.Full Story >
Blanchester residents are furious about conditions at a nearby cemetery.Full Story >
Blanchester residents are furious about conditions at a nearby cemetery.Full Story >
Delhi police have released video of a cellphone store theft in an effort to identify one of the suspects.Full Story >
Delhi police have released video of a cellphone store theft in an effort to identify one of the suspects.?Full Story >