Park rangers find man with bound victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say park rangers in Ohio found a homeless man with a victim who was tied up and sexually assaulted.
Authorities say rangers encountered the man with the woman around 9 a.m. Saturday at Scioto Audubon Park near downtown Columbus. The victim told officers she was choked, ordered to undress and bound with surgical tubing.
The 57-year-old man has been charged with rape and kidnapping.
The man is already listed on the Ohio Sex Offender Registry, and he was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2016.
He is due in court March 20.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
