Lytle named WVU marching band director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University's marching band has a new leader.

WVU's College of Creative Arts says in a news release that Stephen Lytle will become the 12th director of the "Pride of West Virginia." Lytle will take over on Aug. 1. He succeeds Jay Drury, who announced his resignation last year.

Lytle is currently the associate director of bands at Miami University in Ohio.

Lytle also will conduct WVU's Symphonic Band and other athletic pep bands. He'll also teach courses in the School of Music and help Director of Bands Scott Tobias in the administration of the WVU Bands program's administration.

Lytle has degrees from the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Northwestern University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.