Meeting will focus on Laurel River Lake fisheries

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is holding a public meeting about fisheries on Laurel River Lake.
The agency says in a statement that the meeting on March 20 at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Office in London will focus on changes that have been made to the fisheries on the lake.
Fisheries Director Ron Brooks says officials want to discuss the changes given the intense public interest in Laurel River Lake.
