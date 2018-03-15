Family sues hotel after 9-year-old drowns in pool

The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.Full Story >
The girl, who couldn’t swim, began struggling after she got in the water then disappeared until she was pulled out more than 10 minutes later.Full Story >
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.Full Story >
The 16-year-old says he hopes the U.S. enacts stricter gun laws or places someone in schools to protect students.Full Story >
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.Full Story >
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.Full Story >
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Full Story >
Organizers say nearly 3,000 walkouts are set in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.Full Story >
Kansas resident Kara Swindle said when she went to pick up her 10-year-old German shepherd, Irgo, from a United Airlines cargo facility in Kansas City, a Great Dane that was supposed to be flown to Japan was there instead and Irgo was actually in Japan.Full Story >
Kansas resident Kara Swindle said when she went to pick up her 10-year-old German shepherd, Irgo, from a United Airlines cargo facility in Kansas City, a Great Dane that was supposed to be flown to Japan was there instead and Irgo was actually in Japan.Full Story >