US, France, Germany blame Russia for UK nerve agent attack

One person is in custody and Badin High School is being evacuated over a threat to fly a plane into Stephen Badin High School, a Butler County dispatcher said Thursday morning.Full Story >
A beloved Elder High School teacher who died in a hit-and-run accident late last year will be remembered Thursday at a dedication of a West Side street renamed in his honor.Full Story >
Wayne has defeated Princeton in the regional semifinals in Division I.Full Story >
A Hamilton father says he has the solution to ending gun violence -- teaching kids to shoot.Full Story >
Two unexplained storage tank failures at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco may have cost hundreds of women and couples their best chance to have childrenFull Story >
A Florida police department has released more 911 calls that offer a glimpse of what students were seeing and hearing during fatal shooting at a high school last monthFull Story >
Now formally facing the death penalty, the suspect in the Valentine's Day school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida is headed for a court appearance on a 34-count indictmentFull Story >
Western PA special election: A Trump embarrassment or just a close call?Full Story >
President Donald Trump is spending his evening in Los Angeles at a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersFull Story >
On his visit to California, President Donald Trump has inspected prototypes for the "big beautiful border wall" he wants to build on the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
